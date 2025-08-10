Driving Growth: The Road Ahead for Tripura's Rural Development
The Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP) aims to bolster rural areas' infrastructure by 2029, with a strong focus on road construction and education in tribal regions. The World Bank-supported initiative includes developing road networks, building schools, and enhancing service delivery and institutional support.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP), backed by the World Bank, is making strides toward boosting rural infrastructure by 2029. A significant component of the project is the construction of over 416 km of all-season roads, crucial for spurring economic growth in remote areas.
According to Gajendra Verma, the Chief Operating Officer of TRESP, 71.49 km of roads have been completed, and work is ongoing for 133.41 km. The project allocates over Rs 500 crore for road development to facilitate economic progress, especially in tribal regions.
In addition to infrastructure, TRESP plans to construct 12 school buildings in tribal areas and enhance educational services by training teachers. It also aims to form 2,500 producer groups and improve service delivery through IT solutions, benefiting local communities extensively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
