Godrej Properties Embarks on Ambitious Land Acquisition Spree for Housing Projects
Godrej Properties has acquired five land parcels for new housing projects with a potential revenue of Rs 11,400 crore. The company plans to continue seeking land opportunities, leveraging a strong balance sheet bolstered by last year's QIP. It aims to reach a sales target of Rs 32,500 crore this fiscal.
- Country:
- India
Godrej Properties has been proactive in securing five new land parcels in the April-June quarter, aiming to develop housing projects with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 11,400 crore. The firm intends to capitalize on any attractive land acquisition opportunities that arise.
Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej emphasized the company's robust financial health, citing strong operational cash flows and funds raised via a Qualified Institutional Placement last year. This fiscal prudence empowers the company to pursue valuable land purchases aggressively.
Despite a slight decline in pre-sales due to timing delays, Godrej Properties remains confident in meeting or surpassing its sales target of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal year, maintaining its status as the leading real estate entity in India by sales bookings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lodha Developers Plot Aggressive Real Estate Expansion Amid Strong Housing Demand
Real Estate Boom: India's Sector Credit Doubles in Four Years
Consumer Court Cracks Down on Rogue Real Estate Promoter
India's Real Estate Surge: IPOs, Credit Ratings, and Resilience
Unlocking Potential: Real Estate Opportunities in Odisha's Tier II and III Cities