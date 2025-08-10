NASA Crew-10's Triumphant Return: A Celestial Homecoming

Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission have successfully left the International Space Station after a five-month visit. Their departure marks the end of a significant rotation mission at the orbital laboratory.

On Friday, U.S. astronauts Nichole Ayers and command leader Anne McClain boarded the SpaceX Dragon capsule, accompanied by Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The gumdrop-shaped capsule embarked on a 17.5-hour journey back to Earth.

The SpaceX Dragon is scheduled for a splashdown Saturday morning, off the California coast, completing the Crew-10 mission and making way for future NASA endeavors.

