NASA Crew-10's Triumphant Return: A Celestial Homecoming

NASA's Crew-10 astronauts successfully departed the International Space Station after a five-month mission, embarking on a return journey to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. The team, including Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain, Takuya Onishi, and Kirill Peskov, is set to splashdown off the U.S. West Coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission have successfully left the International Space Station after a five-month visit. Their departure marks the end of a significant rotation mission at the orbital laboratory.

On Friday, U.S. astronauts Nichole Ayers and command leader Anne McClain boarded the SpaceX Dragon capsule, accompanied by Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The gumdrop-shaped capsule embarked on a 17.5-hour journey back to Earth.

The SpaceX Dragon is scheduled for a splashdown Saturday morning, off the California coast, completing the Crew-10 mission and making way for future NASA endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

