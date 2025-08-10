Left Menu

Tremors Shake Region: Earthquake's Silent Impact

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar, causing mild tremors but no casualties. The epicenter was 7 km ENE of Jhajjar, recorded at 4:10 pm. Recently, this area experienced multiple quakes, including a magnitude 4.4, felt across the national capital region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhajjar | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mild tremor caused by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the region on Sunday, officials said, though no casualties occurred.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake's epicentre to be 7 km east-northeast of Jhajjar, occurring at 4:10 pm at a depth of 10 km.

This follows a series of tremors in the Rohtak-Jhajjar region, including a notable 4.4 magnitude quake felt widely, highlighting an active seismic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

