Tremors Shake Region: Earthquake's Silent Impact
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar, causing mild tremors but no casualties. The epicenter was 7 km ENE of Jhajjar, recorded at 4:10 pm. Recently, this area experienced multiple quakes, including a magnitude 4.4, felt across the national capital region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhajjar | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A mild tremor caused by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the region on Sunday, officials said, though no casualties occurred.
The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake's epicentre to be 7 km east-northeast of Jhajjar, occurring at 4:10 pm at a depth of 10 km.
This follows a series of tremors in the Rohtak-Jhajjar region, including a notable 4.4 magnitude quake felt widely, highlighting an active seismic zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- tremors
- Seismology
- Jhajjar
- Rohtak
- epicenter
- magnitude
- national capital
- depth
- impact
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 5.93 strikes Indonesia's West Papua region, GFZ says
Tsunami Threats Trigger Widespread Evacuation After 8.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Kamchatka
Tsunami Chaos Unleashed: Russia's 8.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes
Japan says a powerful, magnitude 8 earthquake has hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and issues a tsunami advisory, reports AP.
8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Russia's Far East, Tsunami Warnings Issued Across the Pacific