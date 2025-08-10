Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Torrential Rains And Disruption

Himachal Pradesh faces an orange warning for heavy rain from Monday to Thursday, with ongoing moderate rainfall affecting the state. Several roads are closed, many lives lost, and significant economic damages incurred. The state has experienced an 11% increase in rainfall this monsoon season compared to normal levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Torrential Rains And Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The weather office has issued an orange alert for potential heavy to very heavy downpours across Himachal Pradesh from Monday through Thursday, as parts of the state continue to experience moderate rain. This advisory signals residents to prepare for possible severe weather conditions.

Significant rainfall has already impacted various areas, with Kangra recording 68.4 mm of rain since Saturday night, followed by other regions such as Murari Devi and Palampur. Additionally, the State Emergency Operation Centre has reported closures of 360 roads, including major highways, due to the deluge.

The monsoon season's toll on the state is evident, with 116 fatalities linked to rain-related events and 37 individuals still missing. There have been huge infrastructural damages, including disabled power transformers and water supply systems, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 1,989 crore. This year, rainfall is 11% above average levels for the period from June 1 to August 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025