Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Torrential Rains And Disruption

The weather office has issued an orange alert for potential heavy to very heavy downpours across Himachal Pradesh from Monday through Thursday, as parts of the state continue to experience moderate rain. This advisory signals residents to prepare for possible severe weather conditions.

Significant rainfall has already impacted various areas, with Kangra recording 68.4 mm of rain since Saturday night, followed by other regions such as Murari Devi and Palampur. Additionally, the State Emergency Operation Centre has reported closures of 360 roads, including major highways, due to the deluge.

The monsoon season's toll on the state is evident, with 116 fatalities linked to rain-related events and 37 individuals still missing. There have been huge infrastructural damages, including disabled power transformers and water supply systems, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 1,989 crore. This year, rainfall is 11% above average levels for the period from June 1 to August 10.

