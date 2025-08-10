Turkey Shaken: 6.19 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Nation
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.19 has struck Turkey on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and sparking concern over the potential impact on infrastructure and communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:32 IST
An earthquake measuring 6.19 on the Richter scale rattled Turkey on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to initial data from GFZ, raising concerns across the affected areas.
Authorities are assessing the damage and urging residents to stay cautious as aftershocks may follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
