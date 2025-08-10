Left Menu

Turkey Shaken: 6.19 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Nation

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.19 has struck Turkey on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and sparking concern over the potential impact on infrastructure and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:32 IST
Turkey Shaken: 6.19 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 6.19 on the Richter scale rattled Turkey on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to initial data from GFZ, raising concerns across the affected areas.

Authorities are assessing the damage and urging residents to stay cautious as aftershocks may follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025