Turkey Rocked by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Balikesir
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit northwestern Turkey's Balikesir province, resulting in one fatality, 29 injuries, and 16 building collapses. The quake was felt in multiple provinces, including Istanbul. Rescue operations have concluded with no further casualties reported. The quake's depth was approximately 11 km.
An earthquake measuring 6.1 in magnitude struck Turkey's Balikesir province on Sunday, resulting in one death, 29 injuries, and 16 collapsed buildings, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.
The tremor, occurring at 7:53 p.m., impacted several provinces, including Istanbul, the nation's largest city. An 81-year-old was reported dead after being rescued from the rubble.
Search and rescue efforts have concluded, with no additional severe destruction or casualties observed. The Turkish Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported the earthquake's depth at 11 km, while other geoscience centers recorded a magnitude of 6.19 at a 10 km depth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, casualties feared.
Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Leaves Casualties
Devastating Cloudburst Strikes Mandi: Casualties and Chaos Surge
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Aid Efforts and Civilian Casualties Amid Israeli Strikes
Chaos at Midtown Skyscraper: Gunman Opens Fire, Leaving Multiple Casualties