Turkey Rocked by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake in Balikesir

An earthquake measuring 6.1 in magnitude struck Turkey's Balikesir province on Sunday, resulting in one death, 29 injuries, and 16 collapsed buildings, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The tremor, occurring at 7:53 p.m., impacted several provinces, including Istanbul, the nation's largest city. An 81-year-old was reported dead after being rescued from the rubble.

Search and rescue efforts have concluded, with no additional severe destruction or casualties observed. The Turkish Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported the earthquake's depth at 11 km, while other geoscience centers recorded a magnitude of 6.19 at a 10 km depth.

