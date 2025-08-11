SPJ True Realtyy Ventures into Gurugram with Rs 500 Crore Vedatam Project
SPJ True Realtyy is investing Rs 500 crore in a commercial project named Vedatam in Gurugram's Sector 14. This first project by the firm includes 400 shops and 140 service apartments, tapping into the area’s potential for organized retail. The project is being developed under SPJ Group's diverse business umbrella.
SPJ True Realtyy is set to make waves in the real estate sector with a substantial Rs 500 crore investment earmarked for their debut project, Vedatam. Located in Gurugram's Sector 14, Vedatam will feature 400 shops and 140 service apartments, marking the company's foray into commercial real estate.
The project's strategic location in densely populated yet underserved Sector 14 is expected to unlock significant potential for organized retail, according to Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD of SPJ Group.
SPJ True Realtyy operates under the SPJ Group umbrella, which boasts interests spanning hospitality, education, agriculture, and financial services, indicating a strong foundation for its new real estate endeavor.
