Torrential Downpours Wreak Havoc on Japan's Kyushu Island

Severe downpours in Japan's Kyushu region have caused floods and mudslides, injuring people and disrupting travel during a Buddhist holiday week. Evacuation advisories affected tens of thousands, with reports of missing individuals. The weather system continues to impact the area, moving eastward, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Japan's southern Kyushu island is grappling with severe flooding and mudslides after torrential rains battered the region on Monday. Numerous injuries have been reported, alongside travel disruptions coinciding with a Buddhist holiday week, prompting evacuation advisories.

A stationary low-pressure system has inundated Kagoshima and the northern parts of Kyushu with relentless rain. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a top-level weather warning, highlighting over 40 centimeters of rainfall in Kumamoto within 24 hours. As conditions shifted towards Tokyo, warnings were downgraded, though continued vigilance remains essential.

Japan's government and local authorities are coordinating rescue operations amidst ongoing search efforts for missing persons. Heavy rains have impeded transportation, affecting bullet trains and power supply across affected areas. The rains claimed a life, left people stranded, and submerged local infrastructure as the nation reels from this natural disaster during the Bon holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

