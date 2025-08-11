Torrential Downpours Wreak Havoc on Japan's Kyushu Island

Japan's southern Kyushu island is grappling with severe flooding and mudslides after torrential rains battered the region on Monday. Numerous injuries have been reported, alongside travel disruptions coinciding with a Buddhist holiday week, prompting evacuation advisories.

A stationary low-pressure system has inundated Kagoshima and the northern parts of Kyushu with relentless rain. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a top-level weather warning, highlighting over 40 centimeters of rainfall in Kumamoto within 24 hours. As conditions shifted towards Tokyo, warnings were downgraded, though continued vigilance remains essential.

Japan's government and local authorities are coordinating rescue operations amidst ongoing search efforts for missing persons. Heavy rains have impeded transportation, affecting bullet trains and power supply across affected areas. The rains claimed a life, left people stranded, and submerged local infrastructure as the nation reels from this natural disaster during the Bon holiday.

