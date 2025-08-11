MPs' New Housing: Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget

In a recent announcement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared that the project to construct new apartments for Members of Parliament has been completed ahead of schedule, leading to a significant financial saving of around Rs 46 crore.

The apartments, located near the Parliament complex at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, provide legislators with much-needed housing options. Built using modern technology and under consistent supervision, these accommodations promise enhanced efficiency for lawmakers in fulfilling their parliamentary duties.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the last decade has witnessed remarkable infrastructure developments, such as the completion of the new Parliament building and various national memorials, reflecting India's cultural richness and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)