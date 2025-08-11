Left Menu

Heat Extremes Threaten Tropical Bird Populations

A study estimates a 25-38% average reduction in tropical bird populations since 1950 due to heat extremes driven by climate change. The research underscores climate impacts on biodiversity even without direct human pressures, calling for strategies to mitigate emissions and protect habitats.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:45 IST
Heat extremes driven by climate change could have reduced tropical bird populations by 25-38 percent since 1950, as per a recent study.

The study, featuring in Nature Ecology and Evolution, highlights the threat climate change poses to biodiversity even without direct human interference.

Researchers emphasize the urgent necessity for emission reduction and habitat conservation strategies.

