Negligence Probe After Turkey Quake Claims Life

Authorities detained the owner and constructor of a collapsed residential building following a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Turkey. The quake, which occurred in the town of Sindirgi, claimed one life and injured 29 others. The arrests are part of an investigation into potential negligence.

The tremor was felt as far as Istanbul, fueling fear in the highly vulnerable city. It caused the collapse of 16 structures, primarily abandoned village homes. Sindirgi's apartment complex was among the few inhabited buildings that fell, leading to the arrests, said Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu reported 19 of the hospitalized 29 individuals have been discharged. Over 200 aftershocks ensued, with the strongest at 4.6 magnitude, forcing residents to sleep outdoors. Turkey frequently experiences earthquakes due to its position on major fault lines.

