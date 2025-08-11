New Delhi's Architectural Marvel: The Clock Tower of Shankar Road

In a significant step towards urban redevelopment, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena commenced the construction of a distinctive clock tower at Shankar Road, central Delhi. The project, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will rise to a height of 27 meters, incorporating architectural influences from Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial styles.

Located at a strategic intersection near Talkatora Stadium, the tower is expected to become a prominent city landmark, appealing to both locals and visitors. As per officials, the design has garnered approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission, and promises modern resilience with reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks.

The project, forecasted to be completed in six months at Rs 1.80 crore, highlights New Delhi's ambition to blend aesthetic and functional urban structures. Governor Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the tower's symbolic representation of progress and national identity within the vibrant cityscape of the capital.

