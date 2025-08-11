Left Menu

New Delhi's Architectural Marvel: The Clock Tower of Shankar Road

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the foundation of a clock tower at Shankar Road in Delhi. The tower, blending Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial architectures, will stand 27 meters tall. This project underlines Delhi's urban redevelopment and showcases national pride with its unique design and strategic location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:37 IST
New Delhi's Architectural Marvel: The Clock Tower of Shankar Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards urban redevelopment, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena commenced the construction of a distinctive clock tower at Shankar Road, central Delhi. The project, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will rise to a height of 27 meters, incorporating architectural influences from Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial styles.

Located at a strategic intersection near Talkatora Stadium, the tower is expected to become a prominent city landmark, appealing to both locals and visitors. As per officials, the design has garnered approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission, and promises modern resilience with reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks.

The project, forecasted to be completed in six months at Rs 1.80 crore, highlights New Delhi's ambition to blend aesthetic and functional urban structures. Governor Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the tower's symbolic representation of progress and national identity within the vibrant cityscape of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025