New Delhi's Architectural Marvel: The Clock Tower of Shankar Road
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the foundation of a clock tower at Shankar Road in Delhi. The tower, blending Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial architectures, will stand 27 meters tall. This project underlines Delhi's urban redevelopment and showcases national pride with its unique design and strategic location.
India
- India
In a significant step towards urban redevelopment, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena commenced the construction of a distinctive clock tower at Shankar Road, central Delhi. The project, undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will rise to a height of 27 meters, incorporating architectural influences from Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial styles.
Located at a strategic intersection near Talkatora Stadium, the tower is expected to become a prominent city landmark, appealing to both locals and visitors. As per officials, the design has garnered approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission, and promises modern resilience with reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks.
The project, forecasted to be completed in six months at Rs 1.80 crore, highlights New Delhi's ambition to blend aesthetic and functional urban structures. Governor Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the tower's symbolic representation of progress and national identity within the vibrant cityscape of the capital.
