Fury of Fire Whirls: Wildfires Ravage Northern Spain

Wildfires exacerbated by extreme heat and strong winds in northern Spain forced the evacuation of 800 people, as 'fire whirls' destroyed several homes near a UNESCO-listed park. Residents were left defenseless while thick smoke hampered firefighting efforts. Arson and a heatwave contributed to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:42 IST
A relentless blaze fueled by extreme heat and fierce winds has wreaked havoc in northern Spain, leading to the destruction of multiple homes and the evacuation of hundreds of residents, officials reported Monday. The inferno, characterized by intense 'fire whirls,' has prompted significant concern.

Authorities instructed approximately 800 individuals to vacate their properties across several villages in Castile and Leon, where multiple wildfires persisted. In the town of Congosta, residents took it upon themselves to protect their homes, using garden hoses against the encroaching flames as police urged readiness for evacuation.

High temperatures contributed to the formation of fire whirls near Las Medulas park, complicating efforts for firemen. Scientists warn that the region's hotter, drier summers increase wildfire susceptibility. To compound the situation, some fires are suspected to be deliberate acts of arson, further devastating the area.

