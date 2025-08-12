Tragedy at Target: Fatal Shooting Shocks Austin

Austin, Texas, is reeling after a tragic incident at a local Target store on Monday where three people lost their lives in a shooting. Authorities have apprehended the suspect, who fled, causing further chaos by stealing and crashing a car before hijacking another vehicle.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis confirmed the suspect's arrest during a news conference, providing some relief amidst the community's anguish. The chaotic scene left one other individual needing treatment for unrelated injuries, according to Austin-Travis County emergency services.

The timing of the shooting, during the busy back-to-school shopping season, has left residents and officials grappling with shock. Target has yet to comment on the tragedy that unfolded at its Austin location, as the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)