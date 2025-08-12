Discovery of Ancient Tools: A New Chapter in Human History

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists have identified stone tools on Sulawesi island, Indonesia, pointing to human habitation in Wallacea as far back as 1.5 million years ago.

These artefacts, uncovered by a team from Australia and Indonesia, are considered the earliest known evidence of humans in the area.

Analysis of the tools and associated animal teeth, found in South Sulawesi's Soppeng region, date them to approximately 1.48 million years ago, shedding new light on early human migration patterns.

