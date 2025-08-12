Left Menu

Discovery of Ancient Tools: A New Chapter in Human History

Archaeologists have uncovered stone tools in Sulawesi, Indonesia, suggesting human presence in Wallacea 1.5 million years ago. These findings represent potentially the oldest evidence of hominids in the region, dating the artefacts and animal teeth discovered there to roughly 1.48 million years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:27 IST
Discovery of Ancient Tools: A New Chapter in Human History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists have identified stone tools on Sulawesi island, Indonesia, pointing to human habitation in Wallacea as far back as 1.5 million years ago.

These artefacts, uncovered by a team from Australia and Indonesia, are considered the earliest known evidence of humans in the area.

Analysis of the tools and associated animal teeth, found in South Sulawesi's Soppeng region, date them to approximately 1.48 million years ago, shedding new light on early human migration patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025