Torrential Rains Devastate Jammu Region, Inciting Flash Floods and Road Closures
Heavy rains across Jammu have triggered flash floods, damaging structures and closing major roads. Districts like Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch shut schools due to adverse weather. No casualties reported, though significant property damage occurred. Authorities urge vigilance as weather conditions remain severe.
Jammu region has been battered by heavy rainfall, leading to flash floods that wreaked havoc on infrastructure. The meteorological department recorded substantial rainfall with Reasi observing 280.5 mm, posing significant challenges for local authorities dealing with road closures and potential landslide risks.
In response to the adverse weather, districts including Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch ordered the closure of schools. The high school in Surankote, Poonch, experienced severe damage from flash floods, while a cowshed collapse led to further property loss. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
The weather department issued a red alert for the region, forecasting continued rain and storms. Residents are urged to remain cautious and heed advisories as waterways rise, potentially worsening the already critical situation.
