Controversy Unfolds: Environmental and Security Concerns at Play in Bareilly's Green Belt Development

Bareilly officials have initiated an inquiry into the approval of a green belt layout by the BDA, which allegedly bypassed city planning regulations and lacked critical airport clearance. The investigation is rooted in concerns about national security, environmental impact, and apparent procedural missteps, as details of the approval process come under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bareilly, an inquiry has been launched by the divisional commissioner into the approval of a green belt layout in the Sahara City area of Mudia Ahmadnagar village. This comes amid allegations of irregularities by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), which are now being closely examined.

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal has appointed Additional Commissioner (Administration) Jaiswal to lead the investigation, with a mandate to report back within seven days. The contentious layout approval has been suspended until the inquiry is concluded, amid mounting concerns over national security, the environment, and potential procedural oversights.

The heart of the controversy lies within the Master Plan 2021, which designated 35 acres for a park along Pilibhit Road. A complaint suggests the green belt was unlawfully shifted by 500 metres, and questions have arisen over the lack of a No Objection Certificate from airport authorities. The decision, described as serious by Agarwal, remains in limbo as scrutiny continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

