Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Factory in Delhi's Timber Market

A massive fire engulfed a factory in the timber market of Delhi's Rajdhani Park area, with emergency services responding promptly. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Over 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was successfully extinguished by 3.20 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST
Inferno Engulfs Factory in Delhi's Timber Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense fire ravaged a factory in the bustling timber market located in Delhi's Rajdhani Park area, according to a statement by the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the overnight incident.

The blaze broke out in a wood factory spanning over 200 square feet. Firefighters were alerted shortly after midnight, prompting an urgent response.

With over 20 fire tenders deployed, the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 3.20 pm, as confirmed by an officer on the scene.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025