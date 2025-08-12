Inferno Engulfs Factory in Delhi's Timber Market

An intense fire ravaged a factory in the bustling timber market located in Delhi's Rajdhani Park area, according to a statement by the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the overnight incident.

The blaze broke out in a wood factory spanning over 200 square feet. Firefighters were alerted shortly after midnight, prompting an urgent response.

With over 20 fire tenders deployed, the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 3.20 pm, as confirmed by an officer on the scene.