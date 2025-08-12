Inferno Engulfs Factory in Delhi's Timber Market
A massive fire engulfed a factory in the timber market of Delhi's Rajdhani Park area, with emergency services responding promptly. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Over 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was successfully extinguished by 3.20 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An intense fire ravaged a factory in the bustling timber market located in Delhi's Rajdhani Park area, according to a statement by the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the overnight incident.
The blaze broke out in a wood factory spanning over 200 square feet. Firefighters were alerted shortly after midnight, prompting an urgent response.
With over 20 fire tenders deployed, the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 3.20 pm, as confirmed by an officer on the scene.
Advertisement