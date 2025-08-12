Residents Hold Mock Memorial for Delayed Road Repairs in Hakikat Nagar

Frustrated by prolonged delays in road repairs, residents of Hakikat Nagar staged an unusual protest: a mock memorial service for the dilapidated road.

Announced via social media with a witty obituary, the event mirrored a traditional condolence meeting, complete with a tribute to the 'deceased' road.

Local leaders expressed dissatisfaction over halted construction and unmet promises from municipal authorities, highlighting the significant inconvenience and safety concerns posed to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)