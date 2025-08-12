Residents Hold Mock Memorial for Delayed Road Repairs in Hakikat Nagar
Hakikat Nagar residents held a mock memorial for their neglected road, expressing frustration over year-long repair delays. The protest spotlighted halted construction, despite previous assurances from officials. A poignant reminder presented the communal impacts of infrastructure neglect, emphasizing the need for urgent action and accountability in municipal operations.
Frustrated by prolonged delays in road repairs, residents of Hakikat Nagar staged an unusual protest: a mock memorial service for the dilapidated road.
Announced via social media with a witty obituary, the event mirrored a traditional condolence meeting, complete with a tribute to the 'deceased' road.
Local leaders expressed dissatisfaction over halted construction and unmet promises from municipal authorities, highlighting the significant inconvenience and safety concerns posed to the community.
