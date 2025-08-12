Left Menu

Europe Ablaze: The Battle Against Surging Wildfires Amid Record Heat

Wildfires scorch Europe amid record heat, as the continent grapples with rising temperatures and climate change impacts. Thousands have been evacuated in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, and France due to raging fires and severe heat. Experts warn of increased fire risks as Europe warms faster than the global average.

Wildfires raged across Europe on Tuesday, as record summer heat forced millions to confront a harsh new reality. Temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the continent.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe is warming at twice the speed of the global average since the 1980s, with last year being the hottest on record. Scientists highlight that climate change exacerbates heat and dryness, raising wildfire vulnerability.

In Spain and Portugal, numerous wildfires forced thousands to evacuate. Turkey witnessed similar scenes of chaos, while France and Greece faced severe fire threats amid scorching temperatures and high alerts.

