Invasive Water Lettuce Threatens El Salvador's Vital Wetland Ecosystem
The rapid growth of water lettuce on Lake Suchitlan threatens El Salvador's hydropower and biodiversity. Local communities and authorities are working daily to clear the invasive species, which is fueled by pollution and seasonal rains. Efforts have removed 1,270 metric tons of vegetation since July.
The proliferation of water lettuce in Lake Suchitlan, El Salvador's largest wetland reservoir, is putting a crucial hydropower source and local biodiversity at risk, according to authorities.
Equipped with excavators and dump trucks, residents tirelessly clear the vibrant green plants daily, which are flourishing due to nutrient influxes, debris, and pollution compounded by seasonal rains.
This invasive weed, unfit for human consumption, threatens native species and blocks waterways. Since July, efforts have removed an area equivalent to nine soccer fields—approximately 1,270 metric tons of vegetation, reports CEL, the local hydroelectric commission.
