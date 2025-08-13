Lagos' Struggle with Plastic: Ban Faces Uphill Battle

Lagos, a megacity notorious for its plastic pollution, is struggling with a ban on single-use plastics. Despite the ban, weak enforcement and alternative shortages weaken its effectiveness, as observed by Lagos shop manager Olarewanju Ogunbona, who continues using plastic and Styrofoam.

In the absence of a comprehensive waste management system, Lagos generates 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, one-fifth of which is plastic, causing significant environmental issues. Although a global treaty to curb plastic pollution is under negotiation, opposition from fossil fuel-reliant countries persists.

Initiatives, such as private waste management companies in areas like Obalende, offer hope. However, greater involvement from manufacturers and a cultural shift among residents are imperative for substantive progress, as noted by environmentalist Olumide Idowu and waste management entrepreneur Omoh Alokwe.

