Lagos' Struggle with Plastic: Ban Faces Uphill Battle
Lagos, a city grappling with overwhelming plastic waste, recently implemented a ban on single-use plastics. Despite this, weak enforcement and lack of alternatives hinder its success. Rising private waste management efforts bring hope, but significant challenges persist. A global treaty seeks to address plastic pollution, yet opposition remains.
Lagos, a megacity notorious for its plastic pollution, is struggling with a ban on single-use plastics. Despite the ban, weak enforcement and alternative shortages weaken its effectiveness, as observed by Lagos shop manager Olarewanju Ogunbona, who continues using plastic and Styrofoam.
In the absence of a comprehensive waste management system, Lagos generates 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, one-fifth of which is plastic, causing significant environmental issues. Although a global treaty to curb plastic pollution is under negotiation, opposition from fossil fuel-reliant countries persists.
Initiatives, such as private waste management companies in areas like Obalende, offer hope. However, greater involvement from manufacturers and a cultural shift among residents are imperative for substantive progress, as noted by environmentalist Olumide Idowu and waste management entrepreneur Omoh Alokwe.
