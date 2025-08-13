Left Menu

Cheetah Rescue: Jwala's Brave Return to Kuno National Park

Jwala, a female cheetah, wandered from Kuno National Park to Rajasthan, prompting a rescue mission to ensure safety for both the animal and the nearby community. Successfully retrieved, Jwala was relocated back to the Park with the aid of local officials. Kuno currently hosts 26 thriving cheetahs.

Cheetah Rescue: Jwala's Brave Return to Kuno National Park
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic wildlife operation, officials confirmed the rescue of a female cheetah named Jwala, who had strayed from her habitat in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park into Rajasthan. The daring rescue occurred after the cheetah navigated a human-populated area, posing potential risks to both the animal and local residents.

The operation took place in Kareera Kalan village, Sawaimadhopur district, under tense conditions with a significant onlooker presence. Strategic maneuvers by the cheetah monitoring team, including using a goat kill as bait, successfully led to Jwala's containment and subsequent relocation back to Kuno.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts in conservation, with Kuno National Park currently housing 26 cheetahs, including those imported from Namibia and South Africa to re-establish the species in India. Local authorities were pivotal in ensuring the relocation was conducted smoothly and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

