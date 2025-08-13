Left Menu

Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to Lash Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Orange and Yellow warnings have been issued for Odisha's Koraput, Malkangiri, and 28 other districts, highlighting potential storms and winds up to 40 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to unleash heavy rain and thunderstorms in Odisha's Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

In response, the weather office has issued an Orange warning, urging residents to prepare for severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and surface winds gusting to 30–40 kmph in the affected regions through Thursday morning.

Additionally, a Yellow warning signifying caution has been declared for heavy rains and potential thunderstorms across 28 other districts over the next two days.

