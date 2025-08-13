Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Inflation Data and Fed Speculation

The U.S. dollar fell to a two-week low after inflation data suggested a potential Fed rate cut next month. President Trump's ongoing attempts to influence U.S. institutions also weighed on the currency's value. Investors are increasingly anticipating monetary policy changes, supporting other major currencies like the euro and sterling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as U.S. inflation figures aligned with forecasts, bolstering expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. President Trump's efforts to assert influence over U.S. institutions further undermined the currency's strength.

Expectations of rate cuts grew among investors, with a 98% chance the Federal Reserve will ease rates next month, according to LSEG data. This follows a marginal rise in U.S. consumer prices in July, possibly due to Trump's tariffs' limited impact on goods prices so far.

Trump's ongoing conflict with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as his criticism of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, has shaken confidence in the dollar. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling gained, and cryptocurrencies experienced mixed results with ether reaching a four-year high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

