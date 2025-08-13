Building Future Cities: Rustomjee Group's Inspiring Partnership with DBIS-MUN 2025
Rustomjee Group has partnered with Don Bosco International School's Model United Nations (DBIS-MUN) 2025 to explore 'Future Cities of India'. The initiative engages young minds through the Rustomjee Youth Fellowship and a collective installation. The collaboration aims to promote sustainability and civic imagination in urban development.
In an inspiring collaboration, the Rustomjee Group has joined forces with Don Bosco International School's Model United Nations (DBIS-MUN) 2025 in Mumbai, focused on crafting the 'Future Cities of India'. This partnership reflects Rustomjee's philosophy of 'Building Better Futures', where education meets urban development, aiming to empower young voices in city-making.
The DBIS-MUN 2025 event attracted over 240 student delegates, featuring participation from Mr. Percy Chowdhry, Executive Director of Rustomjee Group. The highlight of the event was the Rustomjee Youth Fellowship, designed to invite MUN delegates to contemplate and express their visions for future cities. The top three winners were celebrated at a closing ceremony.
Furthering the initiative's impact, Rustomjee hosted an on-ground engagement event, presenting 'The Future Wall', a collaborative installation of student-created symbolic bricks. Additionally, the 'Cities of Tomorrow' booklet was unveiled, detailing progressive urban development concepts and Rustomjee's commitment to these principles in its projects.
