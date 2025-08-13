Left Menu

Wildfires Ravage Southern Europe: Tragedies, Evacuations, and International Efforts

Southern Europe faces intensifying wildfires with tragic consequences including multiple deaths in Greece, Spain, Turkiye, and Albania. Authorities and civilians unite in combating the fires amid stretched resources and high temperatures. Evacuations and international cooperation characterize efforts to control the perilous situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:39 IST
The relentless blazes sweeping across southern Europe have intensified, claiming more lives and overwhelming firefighting forces. Greece's third-largest city faced a nightlong battle protecting its perimeter, while outside the port city of Patras, fires ravaged homes and agricultural areas, threatening olive groves as firefighters and residents fought back.

Aerial support became a crucial asset, with planes and helicopters operating over the western Greek mainland, the Patras area, and the island of Zakynthos. Athens extended a hand to Albania, joining an international coalition against the disastrous fires. An 80-year-old man succumbed to the flames south of Albania's capital, Tirana.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences after a volunteer firefighting death in Castile and Leon. Turkiye continues its battle against severe wildfires since June, with a forestry worker perishing after a fire truck accident. Stretching the resources of affected countries, these fires continue to thwart efforts while evoking global concern and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

