Wildfires Ravage Southern Europe: Tragedies, Evacuations, and International Efforts

The relentless blazes sweeping across southern Europe have intensified, claiming more lives and overwhelming firefighting forces. Greece's third-largest city faced a nightlong battle protecting its perimeter, while outside the port city of Patras, fires ravaged homes and agricultural areas, threatening olive groves as firefighters and residents fought back.

Aerial support became a crucial asset, with planes and helicopters operating over the western Greek mainland, the Patras area, and the island of Zakynthos. Athens extended a hand to Albania, joining an international coalition against the disastrous fires. An 80-year-old man succumbed to the flames south of Albania's capital, Tirana.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences after a volunteer firefighting death in Castile and Leon. Turkiye continues its battle against severe wildfires since June, with a forestry worker perishing after a fire truck accident. Stretching the resources of affected countries, these fires continue to thwart efforts while evoking global concern and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)