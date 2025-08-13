Inferno in Southern Europe: Wildfires Rage Amid Heatwave
Wildfires driven by extreme weather and suspected arson continue to devastate southern Europe, destroying infrastructure and prompting mass evacuations. As fires burn across Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Albania, authorities battle to contain them amid severe heat conditions. Fire management experts highlight the urgent need for preventive measures.
Furious wildfires continue to scorch vast areas across southern Europe, exacerbated by a relentless heatwave and strong winds. The infernos have led to the destruction of homes, farms, and factories, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate.
In Greece, blazes near the city of Patras have put a cement factory at risk, with volunteers like Giorgos Karvanis witnessing apocalyptic scenes. As Greek islands Chios and Cephalonia strive to ward off the spreading flames, Spain mourns the loss of a firefighter in the Castile and Leon region.
Suspected arson is compounding the crisis, with Spain's environment minister noting the virulence of intentional fires. As authorities arrest suspects, the need for preventive strategies becomes evident. Fire experts stress improved wildfire anticipation and mitigation efforts to protect both life and property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
