Decades of Impasse: Sainik Farm Regularisation Stalled by Bureaucratic Logjam
The Delhi High Court expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in the regularisation of South Delhi's Sainik Farm colony. It questioned the Centre and Delhi government on their inaction, highlighting that residents have been unable to even repair homes. The court emphasized the need for decisive legislative action.
In a session on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court pressed the Centre and Delhi government for answers on the stalled regularisation of the Sainik Farm colony in South Delhi. Residents have been in limbo, unable to make home repairs, while government agencies defer responsibility, according to the bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.
The bench commented on the lack of definitive action from concerned authorities and highlighted the necessity of a collaborative decision by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Citing the residents' enduring wait since the 1950s, the bench urged for potential legislative solutions to this decades-long issue. The court adjourned the matter to October 8, noting that without legislative action, the legal path remains murky.
