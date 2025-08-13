Left Menu

Odisha's Visionary Leap: Transforming Agro-Markets with Model Mandis

The Odisha government plans to establish 38 model mandis across 30 districts in two years at a cost of Rs 300 crore. These mandis will offer integrated marketing platforms with modern infrastructure. The initiative aims to boost agricultural marketing, benefiting farmers and traders.

In a significant development, the Odisha government has announced plans to construct 38 model mandis across its 30 districts within the next two years, requiring an investment of Rs 300 crore. This initiative aims to enhance the agricultural marketing framework and provide upgraded infrastructure for farmers.

During a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal, which includes the establishment of large, medium, and small mandis to ensure seamless trading and support essential farming activities. The model mandis will be equipped with digital systems and modern amenities.

The project will be partly funded by Regulated Market Committees, with additional support from the state plan scheme. Other approved plans include new water supply projects, LED lighting for urban bodies, and an MRO facility at the Biju Patnaik International Airport to boost civil aviation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

