Delhi Progress: Gupta's Vision for Unimpeded Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the city's development will continue unhindered by financial issues, instructing department heads for timely project execution, according to official sources.

In a special review meeting, Gupta emphasized consistent monitoring of projects and administrative reforms, noting the government's sufficient budget, complemented by Central support.

Gupta advocated for enhanced digital governance, urging more departments to join the e-office system. She called for active engagement in public interest campaigns and prioritized renovation of office spaces to improve work environments.

