Left Menu

Delhi Progress: Gupta's Vision for Unimpeded Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed that financial constraints will not obstruct the city's development. She emphasized timely completion of projects, adequate budget provisions, and effective use of the e-office system. Gupta also urged active participation in campaigns and enhancement of administrative environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:44 IST
Delhi Progress: Gupta's Vision for Unimpeded Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the city's development will continue unhindered by financial issues, instructing department heads for timely project execution, according to official sources.

In a special review meeting, Gupta emphasized consistent monitoring of projects and administrative reforms, noting the government's sufficient budget, complemented by Central support.

Gupta advocated for enhanced digital governance, urging more departments to join the e-office system. She called for active engagement in public interest campaigns and prioritized renovation of office spaces to improve work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025