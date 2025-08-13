Dollar Decline Amid Rate Cut Speculation
The dollar weakened for a second session due to anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut, further pressured by President Trump's calls for easing monetary policy. Political tensions and predictions of rate cuts impacted the currency, supporting other currencies like the euro and sterling. Ethereum hit a new high.
The dollar experienced a continued decline for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. This followed a U.S. inflation data release that bolstered expectations of an upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut. Heightened pressure from President Donald Trump for lower interest rates contributed to the sell-off.
The dollar index, which assesses the currency against a group of peers, dropped by 0.2% to a low of 97.81, a mark not seen since July 28. This extended its 0.5% loss seen on Tuesday. Despite increased U.S. consumer prices in July, the effect of Trump's extensive tariffs on goods prices remains minimal.
Political figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have advocated for significant rate reductions, with discussions around an initial 50 basis point cut. President Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, alongside potential lawsuits, have further political implications. As the dollar weakens, currencies like the euro and sterling gain strength, while Ethereum breaks financial records.
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- rate cut
- Federal Reserve
- Trump
- inflation
- interest rates
- euro
- sterling
- cryptocurrency
- Ethereum
ALSO READ
Inferno Across Borders: Wildfires Rage in Southeast Europe
Euro's Uncertain Future Amid Unbalanced Trade Deal
Lionesses Roar to Euro 2025 Triumph: Wiegman Calls for Investment in Women's Soccer
Global Markets Stumble Amid Rising Tariffs and Inflation Fears
Copenhagen: The 'Las Vegas of Europe' for Weddings