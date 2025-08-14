Spain Seeks Europe’s Aid amid Raging Wildfires

Spain has turned to its European partners for assistance as wildfires continue to ravage the country, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced on Wednesday. He specifically requested two Canadair planes from the international community.

Although the immediate need for these aircraft isn't critical, Grande-Marlaska emphasized the importance of preparation. "With the weather forecast, having these planes ready in our national territory is crucial should the situation demand it," he explained during an interview with local media outlet, Cadena SER.

As Spain faces its 10th consecutive day of a sweltering heatwave, state weather agency AEMET warns that most regions are at extreme risk of fire. The crisis has already claimed the life of a volunteer firefighter and sent several others to the hospital.

