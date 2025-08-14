Spain Seeks Europe’s Aid amid Raging Wildfires
Spain, engulfed in wildfires amid an intense heatwave, seeks assistance from European partners. Interior Minister Grande-Marlaska has requested two Canadair planes and remains open to more aid from allies. The crisis, worsened by record-high temperatures, has resulted in casualties among firefighters.
Spain has turned to its European partners for assistance as wildfires continue to ravage the country, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced on Wednesday. He specifically requested two Canadair planes from the international community.
Although the immediate need for these aircraft isn't critical, Grande-Marlaska emphasized the importance of preparation. "With the weather forecast, having these planes ready in our national territory is crucial should the situation demand it," he explained during an interview with local media outlet, Cadena SER.
As Spain faces its 10th consecutive day of a sweltering heatwave, state weather agency AEMET warns that most regions are at extreme risk of fire. The crisis has already claimed the life of a volunteer firefighter and sent several others to the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- wildfires
- Europe
- assistance
- heatwave
- Canadair
- firefighters
- AEMET
- weather
- temperature
ALSO READ
Iberian Wildfires Challenge Firefighters Amid Sweltering Heat
Japan Battles Record Heatwaves and Rice Production Crisis
Iran's Heatwave Crisis: Buildings Close Amid Power Strain
UAE's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Scorching Summer to Remember
A bird dropped a fish on power lines, sparked brush fire in Canada, firefighters say