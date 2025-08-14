Left Menu

Federal Judge Orders Restoration of NSF Grants to UCLA

A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to restore National Science Foundation grants previously withheld from UCLA. This decision follows accusations of politically motivated funding cuts. The ruling, delivered by Judge Rita F. Lin, challenges the administration's justification for suspending these crucial research funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:35 IST
Federal Judge Orders Restoration of NSF Grants to UCLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore National Science Foundation (NSF) grants that were previously withheld from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Judge Rita F. Lin ruled that the suspension of these funds was arbitrary and capricious, violating her earlier court order. The administration has until August 19 to comply with the mandate.

The exact amount of funding to be restored remains unclear. UCLA claims the Trump administration paused USD 584 million in federal grants from various agencies. Lin's ruling specifically addresses the NSF grants, previously halted as part of the administration's campaign against universities seen as opposing its political objectives.

UCLA researchers deemed the funding cuts abrupt and unexplained, prompting a successful legal challenge. Despite this, the NSF issued new form letters in July, citing program goals and policies at UCLA as reasons for funding termination. Judge Lin dismissed the administration's defense of these as semantics and upheld her original decision demanding clarity in explaining funding decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025