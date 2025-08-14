Torrential Rains Cause Chaos in South Korea's Capital Region
South Korea's capital region faced severe disruption due to incessant rainfall, causing at least one death and forcing over 1,000 evacuations. Authorities responded to multiple emergencies as flash floods turned roads into rivers. Weather warnings remain active as downpours are expected to continue.
- Country:
- South Korea
Incessant rainstorms pummeled South Korea's capital region for a second consecutive day on Thursday, resulting in at least one fatality. The adverse weather conditions have flooded numerous roads and homes, leaving over 1,000 people displaced.
Between 250 and 300 millimeters of rain deluged parts of Seoul and adjacent areas, including Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo. The heavy downpours transformed major roads into murky waterways, leaving vehicles stranded and citizens retrieving possessions damaged by sudden floods.
Authorities have issued warnings about potential floods and landslides while rescuing 145 individuals. Power was restored to about 4,000 households following outages, and while the deluge has not impacted flights, preventative measures like closing parks and trails have been taken.
