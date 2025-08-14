Yamuna River's Rising Threat: Delhi on Alert as Water Level Soars

The Yamuna river in Delhi has reached a concerning water level of 204.43 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, just shy of the warning mark at 204.50 metres, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Authorities are maintaining vigilant monitoring, instructing relevant agencies to enact precautionary strategies in anticipation of a potential flood scenario.

This elevation in water level is attributed primarily to substantial water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund Barrages, triggered by rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand's upper catchment areas.