Yamuna River's Rising Threat: Delhi on Alert as Water Level Soars

The Yamuna river in Delhi nears the warning level of 204.50 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, with officials closely monitoring the situation. Increasing water levels, caused by releases from upstream barrages due to rainfall, present a significant flood risk, prompting precautionary measures and timely response strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:09 IST
Yamuna River's Rising Threat: Delhi on Alert as Water Level Soars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna river in Delhi has reached a concerning water level of 204.43 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, just shy of the warning mark at 204.50 metres, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Authorities are maintaining vigilant monitoring, instructing relevant agencies to enact precautionary strategies in anticipation of a potential flood scenario.

This elevation in water level is attributed primarily to substantial water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund Barrages, triggered by rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand's upper catchment areas.

