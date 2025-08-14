India's Double Conquest: From Space to Ocean Depths

India has marked a milestone with its ambitious Deep Ocean Mission, sending two Indian aquanauts into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean. This expedition, carried out with France's partnership, signifies India's readiness for the pioneering mission using its indigenous submersible, Matsya 6000, in the near future.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's 'double conquest' ambitions with simultaneous achievements in space and ocean exploration. The project aims to revolutionize India's economic growth by tapping into unexplored sectors of space and ocean resources.

The Deep Ocean Mission, or Samudrayaan, aims to develop technologies for ocean resource exploration, including submersibles capable of reaching 6,000 meters. The Matsya 6000 is pivotal to this mission, promising to place India among the elite group capable of manned deep-sea explorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)