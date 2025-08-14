Left Menu

Tragedy in Chasoti: Cloudburst Devastates Remote Village During Annual Yatra

A catastrophic cloudburst in Chasoti village, Jammu and Kashmir, led to the deaths of at least 12 people and widespread destruction. It occurred during the Machail Mata yatra, suspending the annual pilgrimage. Officials initiated extensive rescue efforts, amid fears the death toll could rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst hit Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, tragically resulting in at least 12 fatalities. The disaster unfurled between noon and 1 PM, amid the gathering for the Machail Mata yatra, causing traumatic scenes as flashfloods swept the area.

The incident, occurring at Chasoti, situated at 9,500 ft and nearly 90 km from Kishtwar, also hampered the annual sacred pilgrimage, as local administration scrambled to initiate significant rescue and relief measures, including dispatching two National Disaster Response Force teams to the site.

The onslaught of flashfloods severely affected clustered houses in the foothills and a 'langar' for devotees. Authorities anticipate a protracted rescue operation over the ensuing weeks, as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials pledge all possible assistance to the impacted community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

