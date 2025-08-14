Concrete Jungle: Delhi's Struggling Green Cover

Thursday's relentless downpour in Delhi did more than flood streets and snarl traffic; it exposed a deeper ecological issue plaguing the city. Over 25 trees were toppled, a testimony to the unseen yet destructive impact of concretisation. This urban practice is choking trees by sealing pavements and medians with concrete, weakening them over time.

A tragic incident occurred on a busy Kalkaji road, where a fallen tree crushed a car, killing a 50-year-old man. His daughter remains in critical condition. Experts argue that the city's tree cover is suffering due to this man-made crisis, driven by the push for urban neatness.

Environmentalists and urban planners stress that concrete around tree trunks restricts access to essential resources, resulting in shallow roots that can't withstand monsoon winds. Despite a 2013 National Green Tribunal order to remove concrete around trees, compliance remains inadequate. The Kalkaji tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change.

