Left Menu

Concrete Jungle: Delhi's Struggling Green Cover

A heavy downpour in Delhi led to the uprooting of over 25 trees, highlighting the deeper issue of concretisation. This urban practice weakens trees by limiting their access to nutrients, water, and air, leading to their collapse during storms. Activists call for better implementation of anti-concretisation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:10 IST
Concrete Jungle: Delhi's Struggling Green Cover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thursday's relentless downpour in Delhi did more than flood streets and snarl traffic; it exposed a deeper ecological issue plaguing the city. Over 25 trees were toppled, a testimony to the unseen yet destructive impact of concretisation. This urban practice is choking trees by sealing pavements and medians with concrete, weakening them over time.

A tragic incident occurred on a busy Kalkaji road, where a fallen tree crushed a car, killing a 50-year-old man. His daughter remains in critical condition. Experts argue that the city's tree cover is suffering due to this man-made crisis, driven by the push for urban neatness.

Environmentalists and urban planners stress that concrete around tree trunks restricts access to essential resources, resulting in shallow roots that can't withstand monsoon winds. Despite a 2013 National Green Tribunal order to remove concrete around trees, compliance remains inadequate. The Kalkaji tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025