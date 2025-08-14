La Niña's Brief Dance: Weather's Impact on Global Agriculture

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center predicts a short-lived return to La Niña conditions in the fall and early winter of 2025-26. This period will transition back to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral phase shortly after, ensuring more stable global weather patterns.

La Niña, a significant component of the ENSO cycle, typically results in cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures, potentially leading to increased flood and drought risk, impacting agricultural productivity. An ENSO-neutral phase promotes average water temperatures, likely benefiting crop yields with more stable weather.

Agricultural meteorologist Donald Keeney notes that ENSO-neutral conditions often bring drier winters to the U.S. central and southern Plains, affecting winter wheat. Conversely, South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina might experience favorable early planting conditions.

