La Niña's Brief Dance: Weather's Impact on Global Agriculture
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center forecasts brief La Niña conditions in late 2025, reverting to ENSO-neutral states, impacting global weather, especially agriculture in the central U.S. and South America. La Niña influences Pacific water temperatures, potentially causing floods or droughts and affecting crop yields.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center predicts a short-lived return to La Niña conditions in the fall and early winter of 2025-26. This period will transition back to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral phase shortly after, ensuring more stable global weather patterns.
La Niña, a significant component of the ENSO cycle, typically results in cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures, potentially leading to increased flood and drought risk, impacting agricultural productivity. An ENSO-neutral phase promotes average water temperatures, likely benefiting crop yields with more stable weather.
Agricultural meteorologist Donald Keeney notes that ENSO-neutral conditions often bring drier winters to the U.S. central and southern Plains, affecting winter wheat. Conversely, South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina might experience favorable early planting conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Caught in Online Gaming Controversy
India Stands Firm Amid US Tariff Threats, Agriculture at Stake
India-US Trade Deal Standoff: No Concessions on Agriculture and GM Products
Smart agriculture shows big gains in productivity, Ecuadorian farmers still struggle with costs
Goa Government Increases Farm Subsidies and Support Prices to Boost Agriculture