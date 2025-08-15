Brave Canines and Technology: A Lifeline Amid Uttarkashi’s Devastation

In the wake of a disastrous flash flood that ravaged Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, hope emerges through a unique alliance of brave canines and cutting-edge technology. As the anxious community searches for missing loved ones, two German Shepherds, 'Phantom' and 'Coco', work tirelessly along treacherous paths to locate the missing.

On the technical front, SDRF teams deploy ground penetrating radar to uncover burial sites beneath debris piles. According to NDRF Assistant Commandant RS Dhapola, this vital tool detects elements as deep as 40 meters, guiding rescue efforts in the quest to recover the nearly 60 people suspected to be trapped.

Despite the challenges presented by the swampy terrain, manual efforts to clear obstructions continue vigorously. District Magistrate Prashant Arya assures the public of ongoing relief efforts, with road restoration to Gangotri projected in a few days. In the meantime, vigilance and preparation remain paramount to prevent further tragedies in this grief-stricken region.

(With inputs from agencies.)