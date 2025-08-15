Delhi's Mission Against Rain: Swift Action Mitigates Urban Flooding
The Delhi government acted swiftly to manage urban flooding challenges after heavy rains, successfully de-watering key roads and minimizing commuter disruptions. While significant progress was reported, isolated problems persisted due to ongoing infrastructure work and jurisdictional issues. Efforts continue to upgrade drainage systems to prevent future waterlogging.
- Country:
- India
Despite heavy rains, the Delhi government successfully managed urban flooding across the city, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Key roads were quickly de-watered, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters.
Notable improvements included 35 of the city's 45 waterlogging-prone spots remaining dry. Yet, challenges remained in parts of the city due to infrastructure limitations, such as those at the Punjabi Bagh underpass.
Addressing drainage issues, ongoing projects, like those on Rohtak Road, are targeted for completion by March 2026. The government continues efforts to enhance stormwater management systems to prevent future disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Transfers PWD Engineer Suicide Probe to CBI Amid Public Outrage
CBI Steps In: PWD Engineer's Suspected Suicide Sparks Wide Investigation
Relief for AAP's Satyendar Jain: Court Accepts CBI Closure Report in PWD Case
CBI Uncovers Bribery Scandal in CPWD: Four Arrested
CBI arrests four including Delhi CPWD officers in connection with Rs 6 lakh bribe for clearing pending bills: Officials.