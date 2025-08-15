Left Menu

Delhi's Mission Against Rain: Swift Action Mitigates Urban Flooding

The Delhi government acted swiftly to manage urban flooding challenges after heavy rains, successfully de-watering key roads and minimizing commuter disruptions. While significant progress was reported, isolated problems persisted due to ongoing infrastructure work and jurisdictional issues. Efforts continue to upgrade drainage systems to prevent future waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:21 IST
Despite heavy rains, the Delhi government successfully managed urban flooding across the city, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Key roads were quickly de-watered, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters.

Notable improvements included 35 of the city's 45 waterlogging-prone spots remaining dry. Yet, challenges remained in parts of the city due to infrastructure limitations, such as those at the Punjabi Bagh underpass.

Addressing drainage issues, ongoing projects, like those on Rohtak Road, are targeted for completion by March 2026. The government continues efforts to enhance stormwater management systems to prevent future disruptions.

