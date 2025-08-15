Delhi's Mission Against Rain: Swift Action Mitigates Urban Flooding

Despite heavy rains, the Delhi government successfully managed urban flooding across the city, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Key roads were quickly de-watered, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters.

Notable improvements included 35 of the city's 45 waterlogging-prone spots remaining dry. Yet, challenges remained in parts of the city due to infrastructure limitations, such as those at the Punjabi Bagh underpass.

Addressing drainage issues, ongoing projects, like those on Rohtak Road, are targeted for completion by March 2026. The government continues efforts to enhance stormwater management systems to prevent future disruptions.

