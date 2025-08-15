Left Menu

China's Slowdown: Industrial Output and Retail Sales Miss Forecasts

China's July industrial output grew 5.7% year-on-year, below June's 6.8% and forecasts. Retail sales rose 3.7%, slowing from 4.8% in June and missing expectations. Fixed asset investment increased 1.6% in the first seven months, falling short of the anticipated 2.7% rise, with industrial production and retail sales both underperforming predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:37 IST
China's Slowdown: Industrial Output and Retail Sales Miss Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's industrial output growth decelerated to 5.7% year-on-year in July from 6.8% in June, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. These figures failed to meet expectations from a Reuters survey, which projected a 5.9% increase.

Similarly, retail sales showed a slower growth rate, expanding by 3.7% in July compared to a 4.8% rise in June. Analysts had anticipated a higher growth figure of 4.6%.

Fixed asset investment recorded a 1.6% increase over the first seven months of 2023, contrasting with the 2.7% growth forecast and lower than its 2.8% expansion in the initial half of the year.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025