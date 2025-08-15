China's Slowdown: Industrial Output and Retail Sales Miss Forecasts

China's industrial output growth decelerated to 5.7% year-on-year in July from 6.8% in June, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. These figures failed to meet expectations from a Reuters survey, which projected a 5.9% increase.

Similarly, retail sales showed a slower growth rate, expanding by 3.7% in July compared to a 4.8% rise in June. Analysts had anticipated a higher growth figure of 4.6%.

Fixed asset investment recorded a 1.6% increase over the first seven months of 2023, contrasting with the 2.7% growth forecast and lower than its 2.8% expansion in the initial half of the year.