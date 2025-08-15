Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Pakistan: Over 154 Killed in Torrential Rains

In the last 24 hours, over 154 people have perished due to relentless rains causing flash floods across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province saw the highest fatalities. Emergency rescue operations continue amidst rising death tolls and significant infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar/Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy has struck several parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where heavy rains have claimed at least 154 lives in just 24 hours, officials reported on Friday. The most affected region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, experienced torrential rains that triggered devastating flash floods, resulting in widespread fatalities and destruction.

Rescue operations are in full swing. Local and army teams are assisting residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit-Baltistan region of PoK, relocating them to safer grounds. The Karakoram and Baltistan highways remain blocked, while vital bridges and numerous buildings have been swept away.

Local authorities, directed by Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur, are intensifying rescue efforts and continue to recover missing individuals. As the monsoon rains persist, the flood-impacted communities remain on high alert, facing the threat of further natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

