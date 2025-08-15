Blazing Chaos: Southern Europe's Wildfire Crisis Intensifies

Spain battles a worsening wildfire crisis, with 14 major fires driven by high winds and sweltering heat. Authorities have issued warnings about 'unfavourable conditions' as the flames have claimed seven lives and scorched an area the size of London. Firefighters are working tirelessly across southern Europe during what is being described as one of the most severe summers for wildfires in two decades.

Virginia Barcones, director general of emergency services, expressed grave concerns about the western part of the country, where large fires have merged in Galicia, leading to disruptions in highway and rail services. Evacuations are underway, yet some residents are resolutely staying behind to protect their homes.

Spain's national weather agency, AEMET, forecasted extreme heat, with expected highs of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), heightening fire risks. Meanwhile, Portugal battles its own share of fires, requesting EU assistance to manage the crisis. With thousands of firefighters deployed, southern Europe continues to face an uphill battle against these unrelenting blazes.

