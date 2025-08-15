Left Menu

Blazing Chaos: Southern Europe's Wildfire Crisis Intensifies

Spain and Portugal face a worsening wildfire crisis, driven by high winds and extreme heat. Over 157,000 hectares have been burned in Spain alone. Authorities warn of extreme fire risks, and evacuation efforts are underway in both countries. Emergency services are overwhelmed as major fires continue to spread rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain battles a worsening wildfire crisis, with 14 major fires driven by high winds and sweltering heat. Authorities have issued warnings about 'unfavourable conditions' as the flames have claimed seven lives and scorched an area the size of London. Firefighters are working tirelessly across southern Europe during what is being described as one of the most severe summers for wildfires in two decades.

Virginia Barcones, director general of emergency services, expressed grave concerns about the western part of the country, where large fires have merged in Galicia, leading to disruptions in highway and rail services. Evacuations are underway, yet some residents are resolutely staying behind to protect their homes.

Spain's national weather agency, AEMET, forecasted extreme heat, with expected highs of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), heightening fire risks. Meanwhile, Portugal battles its own share of fires, requesting EU assistance to manage the crisis. With thousands of firefighters deployed, southern Europe continues to face an uphill battle against these unrelenting blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

