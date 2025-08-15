Devastating Rains in Pakistan: A Tragedy Unfolds

Nearly 200 people have tragically lost their lives due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, officials reported on Friday. The severe weather has wreaked havoc, bringing down a rescue helicopter amid relief efforts.

The devastating conditions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province led to flash floods, cloud bursts, and lightning strikes, culminating in numerous fatalities. The Buner area suffered the highest casualties, with local authorities citing 100 deaths due to floods and heavy rain.

In the district of Swat, rescue operations were underway as over 2,000 people were moved to safer ground due to the rising water levels in rivers and streams. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to assess and address the ongoing crisis precipitated by the abnormal monsoon rains.