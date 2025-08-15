Left Menu

Devastating Rains in Pakistan: A Tragedy Unfolds

Torrential rains in northwest Pakistan have resulted in nearly 200 deaths in just 24 hours. The catastrophic weather caused flash floods, building collapses, and a helicopter crash. The Buner area was hardest hit. Over 2,000 people were relocated in response to rising river levels.

15-08-2025
Nearly 200 people have tragically lost their lives due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, officials reported on Friday. The severe weather has wreaked havoc, bringing down a rescue helicopter amid relief efforts.

The devastating conditions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province led to flash floods, cloud bursts, and lightning strikes, culminating in numerous fatalities. The Buner area suffered the highest casualties, with local authorities citing 100 deaths due to floods and heavy rain.

In the district of Swat, rescue operations were underway as over 2,000 people were moved to safer ground due to the rising water levels in rivers and streams. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting to assess and address the ongoing crisis precipitated by the abnormal monsoon rains.

