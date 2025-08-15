Federal Clash: DOJ Challenges California's Emissions Standards

In a bold legal move, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has initiated lawsuits against California over the state's enforcement of emissions standards for trucks. The federal complaints target the California Air Resources Board, urging a cessation of the state's 'Clean Truck Partnership' regulations.

The DOJ's actions align with President Donald Trump's agenda to dismantle electric vehicle mandates and ensure a consistent regulatory environment across states. The lawsuit follows similar legal action by major truck manufacturers, including Daimler and Volvo, against California's stringent emissions standards.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson emphasized that California must adhere to federal laws and policies, describing California's actions as contrary to the democratic process outlined by President Trump and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)