Tri-National Nature Reserve to Preserve the Mayan Rainforest Amid Train Line Controversy

The creation of a tri-national nature reserve by Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize aims to protect the vast Mayan rainforest area following a high-level meeting. This historic initiative will cover over 14 million acres, making it the second-largest such reserve in Latin America. The collaboration is seen as crucial for preserving the culturally and ecologically important region.

Alongside protection efforts, discussions centered on the controversial Maya Train expansion project, which has faced criticism for environmental damage in Mexico. The train line, intended to connect popular tourist areas with remote sites, has raised alarms over its impact on the jungle and water systems, with millions of trees already felled for its construction. The project was initiated without thorough environmental reviews, sparking legal disputes and opposition from environmentalists.

Guatemala's President Arévalo has expressed concerns about the project's environmental impact while agreeing on the economic benefits. He emphasized that the train's extension to Guatemala and Belize should not compromise protected areas, advocating for detailed environmental studies. Alternative routes are being considered to minimize ecological harm and align with conservation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)