Tragedy in Chasoti: Cloudburst Triggers Devastation in Kishtwar

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Chasoti village in Kishtwar district to evaluate the widespread devastation caused by a cloudburst-induced flash flood, which left 60 people dead and over 100 injured. The chief minister arrived with his political advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, to assess the situation.

Rescue and relief efforts are in full swing as 75 individuals remain unaccounted for, although local accounts suggest that the toll could be significantly higher. The flood ravaged Chasoti, claiming lives and destroying infrastructure, including homes and a marketplace. Virtual reality technology was used to help Abdullah grasp the full scope of the destruction.

The natural disaster coincided with the annual Machail Mata Yatra, suspending the pilgrimage for a third day. Multiple structures, roads, and vehicles were obliterated, marking a severe setback for the region. The community continues to grapple with the aftermath as coordinated rescue efforts persist.

